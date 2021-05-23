COMFORTABLE CONDITIONS CONTINUE

Happy Sunday, South Florida!
What a beautiful start to the weekend! Sure, winds were a bit gusty at times but we enjoyed below-average high temperatures, lower-than-usual humidity and plenty of sunshine during the day. This is uncommon for the middle to end of May and with the dog days of Summer quickly approaching, we should enjoy days like Saturday whenever possible. Some changes area headed our way today and we already saw some of those changes this morning as wind speeds were breezy but not nearly AS strong as they have been in previous days.
While winds are not expected to be *as* strong today, it will be breezy at times across South Florida. Winds across some of our coastal locations are already gusting as high as 20mph. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YckLtmYf9T
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 23, 2021
So what exactly is changing that is causing our winds to begin to subside a bit? Well, the strong high-pressure system that parked itself over the eastern third of the United States will begin to move a bit farther East into the Atlantic. So although it will continue to control our weather pattern next few days, we will notice wind speeds beginning to let up just a bit. It will still be breezy at times (especially along our coastal locations) but not nearly as strong as it has been in the last few days.
High pressure will begin to move farther East in the days to come, which will help wind speeds let up a bit. This will help trigger a gradual warming trend for the the upcoming work week. #miami #FLL #Floridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/7eOX9uFAqK
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 23, 2021
So what can we expect today? Very similar conditions to previous but we will see *some* changes across South Florida. As mentioned above, winds will begin to let up a bit. They won’t be light but they won’t be nearly AS strong as they have been,…And since they won’t be AS strong, our afternoon high temperatures will be a touch warmer. Our high temperatures will still be near or slightly below average in the mid 80s under a mix of sun & clouds and comfortable humidity levels. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out, especially during the first half of the day.
Sunday in South Florida is starting off right: comfortable and low humidity! A picture perfect afternoon is in store for us. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/jROTvD71HY
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 23, 2021
Looking ahead, as wind speeds remain subdued, our afternoon high temperatures will continue to warm. Each afternoon will be slightly warmer than the day before but still remain near average. One thing we will continue to enjoy is the lower-than-usual humidity levels through at least the first half of the work week. As we head into the end of the week, our afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s once again with humidity levels beginning to climb too. One thing worth mentioning is that South Florida looks to remain mainly dry all week with a few isolated showers possible by the end of the week. So if you’re not ready for the heat and humidity to return just yet, then be sure to enjoy the next few days. They sure will be nice ones in South Florida.
South Florida's extended outlook looks breezy at times & comfortable temperatures through the first half of the work week. Trending warmer and a bit more humid by the end of the week. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/nj3C3ECTtn
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) May 23, 2021
