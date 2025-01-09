Recently we’ve been getting more accustomed to colder weather following a series of strong cold fronts. Into Thursday morning, south Florida will even experience the most frigid air, yet this season. It will be colder in Miami-Dade and Broward counties since the middle of January two years ago! The chill will peak around daybreak on Thursday with widespread readings in the 40’s. Hang on, we’ll gradually get back to some milder air moving our way to close out the week. You’ll likely detect the difference in degrees by mid-day Friday as our wind flow switches around (arriving off the ocean). The upcoming warm up won’t last very long, though. Another winter front is slated to cross south Florida by sunset on Saturday. That will send temperatures trending cooler again for Sunday and the early part of next week.

