This is how we woke up:

Temperatures were the coldest Monday morning in over a year in some areas. A warm up starts this afternoon and it will get windy going into Wednesday. Next front moves through late Thursday and ahead we could see a few showers. The 50’s return on Friday and we will be keeping the extra layers with us through much of next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7