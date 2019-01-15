Colder Tonight

South Florida the day started cool with a great deal of sunshine. Look for a colder night as temperatures are forecast to tumble into the low to middle 50’s. Sweater and jacket kind of weather sticks around through Thursday. By the weekend, our next cold front approaches. Ahead there will be the opportunity to see some showers ahead and if the models are right, a bitter blast of cold air moves in. Just how low temperatures will go? We will have to wait closer to the end of the week to find out. For now, count on keeping the Winter gear nearby.

Chilly air sticks around through Thursday. Next cold front arrives Sunday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/v7QpFWsWHT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 15, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one. Stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7