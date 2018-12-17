Cold wave peaks

Our cold snap is ending. This one was shorter than usual, following a cold front that crossed over the weekend. Looking ahead, there’s a whole new set of weather changes this week.

The satellite view shows some streaming clouds over the region. These are very thin clouds that are high up in the sky, moving west to east along the upper steering winds.

Even though Tuesday is starting off with a chill (by south Florida standards) it will feel milder by the afternoon. Later in the day, you’ll also notice thicker clouds and more muggy air as winds turn off the ocean. Instead of getting our air from the north, an onshore pattern will continue through the rest of the work week.

The next weather change is a big one. As a large storm system develops over the lower Mississippi Valley, moisture will spread north and east. Warm, windy, and wet weather will be the rule over a huge area (including south Florida).

On Thursday, most of Florida will also run the risk of seeing some thunderstorms. Some of these could be strong and the main threats will be frequent lightning with the potential for damaging winds.