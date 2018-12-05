Cold Thursday (By South Florida Standards)

This cold snap will be a quick one. Chilly start to your Thursday, nice by afternoon, mild at night and warming up by Friday. The weekend is looking warm and stormy, specially on Sunday.

Your morning wake up temps will range between the mid to upper 50s along the coast, to low to mid 50s West of I-95 and US 1 in Miami-Dade.

Thursday afternoon the winds slowly start moving east moderating our temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s range, with a light breeze and little humidity, it will feel great!

By the weekend we warm up to the 80s and then we turn our attention the Mess developing in Texas. The tail end of that developing low will move our way increasing our storm chances on Sunday. Once the rain is gone, models are suggesting a return to the 50s possibly for Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

We’ll be monitoring.