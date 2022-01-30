It is a chilly start to our Sunday across South Florida with widespread low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. It is still breezy out there, so it feels even colder with most locations feeling like the 30s in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and the 40s in the Florida Keys. The Wind Chill Advisory and Freeze Warning that are in effect for parts of the region will expire at 9 AM this morning.

Winds were a little higher than expected last night, but it was still bitter cold with widespread lows in the 40s and even upper 30s across some of the western suburbs. pic.twitter.com/d6A80XKivY — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 30, 2022

It will still feel cold out there this Sunday — similar to Saturday — with high temperatures in the low 60s. There will be abundant sunshine and lighter winds, however, so it won’t feel as chilly.

Heading into the new week, a gradual warming trend takes control as high pressure originating from Canada drifts from Florida and weakens off to the northeast. We go from a high of 70F on Monday to 80F on Thursday and Friday, which is back above the typical high for this time of the year. The week starts off pleasant and sunny but moisture gradually returns as the wind shifts from the north to the southeast. That will introduce the chance for a spotty shower on Thursday and Friday and potentially a great risk by next weekend.

If you're waking up sick of the cold, I have good news for you as a gradual warming trend commences this week thanks to a southeasterly wind. Highs approach 80F late-week, with the chance for only a spotty shower. pic.twitter.com/SvtqhILQoO — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) January 30, 2022