It’s a chilly start to our Sunday across South Florida as the chill peaks this morning with widespread temperatures in the 50s! Even a couple inland locations dipped down and into the upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm up throughout today but not necessarily to levels we will consider warm — highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon as the wind veers off the water out of the northeast.

Meanwhile, the breeze will build throughout today with gusts up to 35 mph along the coast while clouds increase too.

That will set the stage for a windy and cloudy start to the week as we transition between cold and warm air masses. On Monday, highs will remain on the cooler side of normal in the low to mid 70s while lows only manage to fall into the mid 60s.

Given our setup on Monday, don’t be surprised if some areas experience a drizzle or light rain showers from time to time.

The spotty shower chance will carryover into our Tuesday, too, before a brighter, warmer and mostly dry weather pattern builds in starting Wednesday.

The rest of this week will feature highs in the low to mid 80s, lows in the low to mid 70s, a southeast breeze and many opportunities of sunshine. We finally should see more sunshine opposed to the clouds, which have been very common so far this year.