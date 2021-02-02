Cold Stretch

Cold front that crossed through South Florida on Monday has helped temperatures tumble into the 40’s and 50’s, so make sure to bundle up!

Bundle up, South Florida! We'll be waking up to temps in the 40's through Thurs. morning with breezy conditions sticking around, making it feel even colder. The coldest morning will be tomorrow, as we'll be waking up to feels like temps in the upper 30's! pic.twitter.com/PMFiKYBUVz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 2, 2021

Long stretch of sweater weather South Florida style set to continue through Friday as winds flow in out of the North and high pressure dominates across the Gulf coast states. A warming trend will start Friday afternoon as winds switch off the ocean ahead of another cold front.

CHILLY MORNINGS will continue through the rest of the work week before warming up as we near the weekend. The next cold front will bring us cooler temps once again, although it won't be as chilly as the current cold snap we are in. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HTHy3JL4cJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 2, 2021

Our next best shot of seeing some showers will be Sunday. Mostly dry conditions expected through next week.

DRY WORK WEEK ahead as much drier air remains over South Florida. By the weekend, rain chances return ahead of the next cold front. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZrdFDqyyTB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 2, 2021

The avenue is open for cold fronts to continue sliding into South Florida and if you like the cool/cold weather, more is on the way. Also, today is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. This means we will have 6 more weeks of Winter. However, Mother Nature always has the last word.

GROUNDHOG DAY: Punxsutawney Phill saw his shadow this morning, which means that we have 6 more weeks of winter ahead! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4NYEsHhyDc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 2, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7