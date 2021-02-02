Cold Stretch

Cold front that crossed through South Florida on Monday has helped temperatures tumble into the 40’s and 50’s, so make sure to bundle up!

Long stretch of sweater weather South Florida style set to continue through Friday as winds flow in out of the North and high pressure dominates across the Gulf coast states. A warming trend will start Friday afternoon as winds switch off the ocean ahead of another cold front.

Our next best shot of seeing some showers will be Sunday. Mostly dry conditions expected through next week.

The avenue is open for cold fronts to continue sliding into South Florida and if you like the cool/cold weather, more is on the way. Also, today is Groundhog Day and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. This means we will have 6 more weeks of Winter. However, Mother Nature always has the last word.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

