Cold Start!

Temperatures Friday morning ranged in the upper 40’s to low 50 in Broward and Miami-Dade. Upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys. That is cold for South Florida!

Look forward to a dry pattern sticking around through the middle of the week!

Dry pattern to continue through next Wednesday. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/laOBS0A7Fo — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2020

High pressure centered over the Gulf of Mexico will be our main weather player. It will provide for a persistent Northerly wind flow to keep the chilly air in place. Little by little it will slide to the East and eventually making it into the Western Atlantic Ocean. By Sunday night, winds veer out of the Northeast and then completely out of the East (off the ocean) on Tuesday. This make temperatures and the humidity rise back to above average values. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s.

High pressure in charge in the Gulf keeping North winds & chilly air in place. It slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean early next week. Temps. slowly rebound to warmer values as winds veer out of the East-Southeast. Stays dry through midweek. pic.twitter.com/GvitYOCSXn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 28, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7