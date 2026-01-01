Portions of Broward and Miami-Dade woke up in upper 30’s!

Cold area of high located over the Gulf coast states will dominate through early Saturday with slow changes.

It will slide East helping temperatures turn milder in the upper 70’s during the day on Saturday.

This will open up an avenue for a weaker front to move in on Sunday and maybe produce a stray shower. However, it won’t be as strong as the last front and help temperatures be on the comfortable for the first full week of the year.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7