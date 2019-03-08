Cold snap is snapped

It didn’t last long, and now it’s over. The most recent “cold snap” was a reality check for south Floridians. Following summer-level warmth on Monday and Tuesday, the chill reminded us that it’s not even spring yet. The chilly change came Wednesday and Thursday mornings when readings dipped into the upper 40’s and 50’s. Check out the beautiful sunset view from Thursday. Clouds were arriving from the Atlantic Ocean and pushing west. It was a true sign that the cool weather trend had ended (with ocean air returning).

More often than not we’re focused on “future” temperatures (the forecast) for south Florida, but here’s an important look back. It shows Miami with the heat building into last Monday and Tuesday, then the sudden drop in degrees. These are just the daytime highs, of course, and since nights were near 50-degrees it makes the recent cooling trend even more dramatic.

The late week pattern involves broad high pressure centered just off the southeast coast of the United States. It’s drifting away (heading east) and providing us with onshore winds. It will make for pleasant temperatures and a seasonal type day on Friday.

At the same time, moisture is increasing along that air flow. Forecast models (like the one here) suggest occasional rain bands working our way. On Friday, there’s a chance for scattered “anytime showers”. Then, on Saturday, winds will turn more from the southeast which should favor a slightly wetter set up for the coast. Above all, the upcoming weekend will bring gradually warming temperatures that climb back into the lower and middle 80’s. Don’t forget, we change our clocks this weekend since Daylight Saving time begins early Sunday morning!