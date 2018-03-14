Cold Once Again

The third Nor’easter in just two weeks continues to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and blizzard conditions to portions of New England today. Minor tidal flooding possible along the coast. Also, travel will continue to be very dangerous, if not impossible in many areas. Conditions are expected to gradually improve as the storm system moves away late tonight.

3rd Nor'easter in 2 weeks continues to bring heavy snow & blizzard conditions for New England today. Very dangerous travel, if not impossible in many areas. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/XbbToPyoLU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2018

Reinforcing cold front crosses through tonight and will help temperatures tumble lower. Look for low 50’s to a few upper 40’s to wake up to on Thursday. Over the weekend, high pressure will move into the Western Atlantic Ocean and that will moderate temperatures to seasonal values starting Saturday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay warm!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7