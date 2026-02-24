South Florida is waking up to some of the coldest air we’ve felt in a while. An extremely dry air mass is in place, and clear skies with light winds overnight allowed temperatures to really drop. Much of inland South Florida is in the 30’s, while coastal Broward and Miami-Dade are waking up in the 40’s — and it feels even colder with wind chills.

Another concern this morning is smoke from the National Wildfire. Colder temperatures and lighter winds overnight have allowed smoke to settle close to the ground, which could reduce visibility for drivers early today. Even though winds ease a bit, the ground remains extremely dry, so fire conditions will stay elevated this afternoon.

Highs today only reach the 60’s to near 70 — well below average. Tonight will be chilly again, with upper 40’s inland and 50’s along the coast. Frost is possible in parts of interior Southwest Florida early Wednesday morning.

The good news? A gradual warm-up begins Wednesday. Highs climb back into the 70’s, and by Friday, temperatures could surge into the mid to upper 80’s. Rain chances also return late week into the weekend as a front approaches, bringing a better shot at showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7