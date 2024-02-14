South Florida is starting Valentine’s Day in a chilly way. While it’s not a block-buster batch of cooling, it seems like a bigger shock since (only on Monday) we were recently flirting with record heat! The difference? A Cold Front crossed the region on Tuesday morning and the main cooling effects are spilling into the area to start Wednesday. For the coast and Keys, it’s a minor drop of about 10-degrees, but for inland areas it will be up to 15-degrees colder with the widespread 50’s.

High Pressure is currently building back into Florida with the high centered well north of the state. The “heart of the chill” just happens to be the first half of the Valentine’s Day holiday. That’s as we’re directly exposed to air from the north and northwest. However, by Wednesday afternoon and evening, winds will begin to veer more from the NE. That “ocean component” will make a difference as we begin to cycle warmer, albeit gradually. The rest of the week will involve pleasant and milder conditions with dry air holding to start the upcoming weekend. Hold on, though, more changes are forthcoming!

Looking ahead, it’s a bit of a Wildcard Weekend, and that’s no reference to football. The uncertainty involves a future-developing disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s potentially (and likely) an upcoming low pressure area that will drift closer to Florida as the weekend continues. It’s how and where that system tracks that will determine whether we’re in for minor showers or, potentially, heavy downpours with more significant rain. At this point, we’ll even need to look for the possibility of some storms. It all stems from the Low and its associated Front that heads in our general direction. Stay tuned.

