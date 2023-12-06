A series of cold fronts are crossing through South Florida and that is unleashing cool and below average temperatures, which will last over the next few days.

One of those fronts crossed through yesterday, leading to cooler temperatures this morning along with very low humidity. Some locations dropped into the upper 50s for low temperatures.

With more clouds than sunshine along with a northerly, land breeze in place, this will hold temperatures 5-10F below normal into the low to mid 70s for highs this Wednesday.

With another front crossing through this afternoon, that will aid in even cooler temperatures tonight, reaching the 50s across mainland South Florida and the 60s for most of the Florida Keys.

Beyond this period, winds will flip off the water, leading to a gradual warmup given that ocean temperatures are still warm. Highs through Friday will still be in the 70s with lows in the 60s for Friday morning.

Then by the weekend, winds will shift to more of a southerly direction, leading to lows in the 70s and highs in the 80s, which is above average.

Through the first half of the weekend, conditions will be mostly dry with times of sun and clouds, but another front will move in by Monday — this time with more moisture. That means showers and thunderstorms will become possible, especially Sunday afternoon into Sunday night but the timing remains uncertain.

A minor drop in temperatures is then expected behind this next front for early next week.