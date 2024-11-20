The strongest cold front of the season so far is set to cross through South Florida late tonight, unleashing the coldest air since February by this upcoming weekend.

Ahead of this front, it has been warm, especially when it comes to low temperatures that have been above average in the 70s over the past few days. From Friday through Sunday mornings, however, it will be significantly lower into the 50s!

Typically, the first date of when temperatures fall into the 50s is in mid November for Miami and Fort Lauderdale and in mid December for Key West.

Before we get there, we will have to get through one more day of the clouds this Wednesday. This is associated with a weak front that will cross through this evening, with scattered showers, mainly of the light variety, ahead of it. It will also be warm and more muggy.

Then the advertised cold front will arrive later tonight, ushering in the drier and cold air mass. This will mark the start of a sunny and beautiful, quiet weather stretch starting Thursday and continuing through at least early next week.

Temperatures will actually be seasonable on Thursday before it does fall below average for the weekend.