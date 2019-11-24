Cold Front On The Move

Cold front is on the move and it will draw up the warmth and humidity on Sunday. It could also produce spotty showers. Skies will clear out and temperatures will drop into the low 60’s along the East Coast to upper 50’s inland. Florida Keys will range in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. A light jacket or sweater may be needed to start, but you will put them away in the afternoon as highs will reach the upper 70’s.

Winds turn out of the Northeast midweek to help temperatures gradually warm up to seasonable values. This will take us into Thanksgiving.

We are thankful for a nice and quiet week! It will be practically rain-free. Great shopping conditions on Friday.

Today in the Tropics

We are still tracking Tropical Storm Sebastien and it is racing quickly Northeast. It is forecast to bring gusty winds and some rain to portions of the Azores later today and tonight. Could produce tropical-storm-force winds for a couple more days.

#Sebastien or its remnants forecast to bring gusty winds and rain to portions of the Azores later today and tonight. Will not directly impact the area. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ILc0PcfGe2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 24, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7