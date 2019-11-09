Cold Front Moving Through South Florida this Morning

Good morning South Florida! Our first fall front has moved through the area bringing about scattered showers and overcast skies. Keep your umbrellas handy today, as showers will continue. Temperatures will drop to near-normal temperatures, and breezy conditions will stick around with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

COLD FRONT OVER SOUTH FLORIDA: Showers & cloud cover in the wake of this fall front will continue throughout the day. Keep your umbrellas handy, and expect fall-like temperatures later this afternoon in the lower 80's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bCktWW2dbw — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 9, 2019

Today in Miami, expect a high of 81, with a 50% chance of rain this afternoon. Things will start to clear up later tonight, with less cloud cover and shower coverage.

FALL COOLDOWN: After reaching a record high of 89 in Miami yesterday, temperatures will be much cooler today and near average for this time of year. Expect showers throughout the day as a cold front continues to move through South Florida. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Di3vNw8oHs — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 9, 2019

Cooler conditions stick around into tomorrow, along with drier conditions. A brief warming period will take place Monday into Tuesday, followed by another fall front on Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast for Miami in case you missed it this morning! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LwSFroZ1nl — Jessica Fernandez (@jessicafdztv) November 9, 2019

In the tropics, all is quiet. Have a great day South Florida!