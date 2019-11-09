Cold Front Moving Through South Florida this Morning

Good morning South Florida! Our first fall front has moved through the area bringing about scattered showers and overcast skies. Keep your umbrellas handy today, as showers will continue. Temperatures will drop to near-normal temperatures, and breezy conditions will stick around with wind gusts up to 25 mph.
Today in Miami, expect a high of 81, with a 50% chance of rain this afternoon. Things will start to clear up later tonight, with less cloud cover and shower coverage.
Cooler conditions stick around into tomorrow, along with drier conditions. A brief warming period will take place Monday into Tuesday, followed by another fall front on Wednesday.
In the tropics, all is quiet. Have a great day South Florida!