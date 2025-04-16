A weak, feeble Cold Front is sliding across Florida. Unlike previous fronts, this one lacks cooling for us. The other element it’s lacking? Moisture for rain. From Wednesday night into Thursday, dry weather will hold despite the frontal passage.

In mid April we’re still a month away from the south Florida Rainy Season. With prolonged drying we must be aware that fire danger is often a concern. We’re now at the peak of Fire Season which continues into May. Looking ahead at the Forecast, deep drying will last at least through the start of the upcoming holiday weekend with no promise of beneficial rain in the foreseeable future.

The weather map shows a sprawling High Pressure area extending from the Gulf to the Great Lakes. The High will lead to quiet and mild conditions for a large part of the eastern states (from Thursday through Friday). Then, as the High moves into the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, it’ll intensify and lead to increasing warm winds. For southeast Florida, look for a gusty onshore flow taking over with marine conditions deteriorating on Good Friday (and persisting through Easter Sunday). Along our Atlantic beaches, the rip current risk will ramp higher so swimming could become dangerous. Pay attention to the expected alerts and only swim at beaches with lifeguards. Also, seas will surge higher leading to boating hazards. If there’s some good news with this, it is that pleasantly warm weather will continue.

