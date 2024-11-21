The coldest air since February is set to arrive starting Thursday night following a cold front that crossed through early this morning.

The full benefits of this front will start to be felt throughout the day this Thursday with clouds fading to lots of sunshine during the afternoon while humidity drops and temperatures attempt to reach 80F, which is quite seasonable for this time of the year.

After sunset, temperatures then tank. A northerly wind and crystal clear skies will drop temperatures into the 60s by 8AM and into the 50s within a few hours after midnight across much of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Temperatures then the next few mornings from Friday through Sunday will be cold and rather similar depending on location. As is typical whenever it gets cold in South Florida, the lowest of temperatures will be inland while it will be relatively warmer near the coast and across the Florida Keys.

Much of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties can expect wakeup temperatures this weekend in the 50s while it will generally be in the 60s across the Florida Keys.

Daytime highs will be capped in the 70s Friday through Sunday, with Saturday featuring the lowest of temperatures. With a forecast high of 72F in Miami, it will be the coolest since February 20th, for example.

Next week then turns warmer but essentially back to seasonable with highs in the low 80s and lows rebounding to the mid to upper 60s.

Conditions will remain dry and generally sunny the next 7 days across South Florida courtesy of high pressure in firm control of our pattern.