Following a stretch of ups and downs and very cold temperatures, another drop in temperatures is on tap for Thursday night into Friday as a cold front crosses through.

It’s already been chilly for some time in South Florida. The average temperature — combination of highs and lows — the past 9 days was 57F, making it the coldest stretch since 2010!

Before this next cool down, we’re in store for another cool night — at least compared to what’s normal — this Wednesday night. Expect widespread lows in the mid to upper 50s along with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Thursday will feature lots of changes throughout the day. We’ll start off cool but with quickly warming temperatures. Highs will be measured right around lunchtime in the mid 70s while early sunshine gives way to cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Around the lunchtime hour is when the cold front will start to move through, ushering in a period of light rain and sprinkles before winds pick up, temperatures drop and skies clear.

That will make way for a cold Thursday night with plummeting temperatures, getting down to the low to mid 40s for most of South Florida. With a gusty breeze, wind chills will reach the upper 30s for many locations.

The daylight hours of Friday will also be cold with highs only in the 60s but at least it will be sunny. It will remain breezy, however, and that wind will remain a feature into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, another front will cross through yet again but this one will be weaker. Instead, it will help lock in the cold mornings while afternoon temperatures will be milder and quit pleasant.

This stretch of pleasant afternoon and cold nights will be a theme starting Saturday and continuing into next week as our temperatures start to stabalize.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.