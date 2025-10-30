So far this fall season, south Florida has been “teased” with subtle temperature drops, here and there. Still, nothing has involved even the thought of pulling out a sweater or jacket, yet. That’s about to change. The strongest Cold Front of the season, so far, will cross the peninsula and bring a sweeping switch to cooler times. Perhaps most welcome will be that Humidity levels will finally abate.

The homestretch of the week with feature dry and pleasant conditions. That will make for spectacular (or spook-tacular) weather for Halloween on Friday. Highs will peak in the upper 70’s following a coolish start to the day, (low 60’s). The quiet pattern will carry over into the weekend as we end daylight saving time and roll clocks back 1-hour. The next weather change depends on the future of a Low pressure disturbance early next week. It will carry another front in our direction, yet much weaker. The result will be more clouds returning to our skies during the early part of the week with a slight rain chance, too.

