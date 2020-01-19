COLD FRONT ARRIVES ON MLK DAY

A sunny Sunday in South Florida wrapped up our weekend. All that sunshine allowed afternoon high temperatures to reach the 80s across many spots (afternoon temperatures in South Florida should be ranging between 74-76 degrees).
We have been patiently waiting for the next taste of winter here in South Florida and it looks like we will finally see it during the upcoming work week. So let’s talk about when the long-awaited cold front will arrive to South Florida and how cold it is expected to get down here!
Let’s talk about timing first. While the front continues to drift south across Florida today, we here in South Florida won’t feel or see any impacts until early Monday. That’s when the cold front is set to reach us. We can expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with isolated showers from time. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either. Temperatures Monday afternoon will still be in the 70s before the much colder air sets in late Monday into Tuesday.
As for the actual cooldown, a chilly change is in the forecast and it looks to arrive overnight Monday into Tuesday morning! So how cool are we talking? Well, starting Tuesday morning most, if not all, of South Florida will be dropping into the 50s! That goes for the Keys as well. And as if that weren’t cold enough….temperatures on Wednesday morning will be even colder with many spots dropping into the 40s as well. The chill remains in the air on Thursday morning with temperatures still in the 50s however the return of the ocean breeze later in the day should help temperatures begin to rebound.
After this 3-day cooldown, South Florida will slowly begin to go back to “normal”. That means temperatures will moderate a bit, closer to where they should be this time of year. And as we head into the end of the week and next weekend it looks like the breeze will begin to pick up once again ahead of another front that could reach us by the end of the weekend.