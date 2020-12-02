Temperatures were in the upper 40’s to low 50’s across Broward and Miami-Dade and in the upper 50’s to low 60’s in the Florida Keys this Wednesday. That is definitely cold for South Florida!

A gradual warm up will start in the afternoon with seasonable temperatures to close out the week. Overnight lows will range in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Most dry conditions stick around.

GRADUALLY WARMING UP through Friday. Enjoy the chill in the air while you can! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/airsZPdshF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 2, 2020

By the weekend, another cold front approaches. A chance of showers possible on Saturday as the front moves into South Florida. Winds turn out of the north and the air begins to cool down in the evening. Therefore, keep the sweaters and jackets close by as temperatures will be in the 50’s early next week.

COLD FOR SOUTH FLORIDA- After a cold start in the upper 40's to low 50's, the warming trend begins this afternoon! Back to average temps. to close out the week. Few showers possible on Saturday as another cold front sweeps through the region. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/9ElYGj1RrZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 2, 2020

Stay warm and safe South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7