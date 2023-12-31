Happy New Year’s Eve! Following one of the hottest years on record for South Florida, 2023 will actually end on a chilly note with temperatures this morning in the 50s across most of the region, with even some areas waking up into the upper 40s.

That’s following what was the third coldest day of the year on Saturday when highs were only in the 60s!

Thankfully throughout today, it will be milder but still cool and below average courtesy of the sunshine returning. That will allow for temperatures to reach the low 70s in the afternoon.

With clear skies and a light wind remaining in place tonight, that then will allow for temperatures to quickly fall again overnight, reaching the upper 50s across mainland South Florida and the low to mid 60s across the Florida Keys as we ring in the new year at midnight.

That will give way to another cold start to the day on Monday to begin day 1 of 2024. Even though it will be cold in the morning through, high temperatures will gradually turn warmer as the week progresses, rising from the low to mid 70s early to mid week to the upper 70s on Thursday.

The first few days of 2024 will remain very nice with sunshine and dry conditions. It’s not until a cold front arrives Thursday with a few showers followed by a brief dip in temperatures on Friday. Overall, it will be a nice first week of the new year!