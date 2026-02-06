Cold air continues to funnel into the region on a North-Northwest breeze, delivering one of the driest air masses we’ve seen this season. In fact, the humidity will be extremely low into Saturday.

Early morning temperatures dropped well below average, with many inland locations falling into the mid to upper 30s. Wind chills made it feel even colder—near the low to mid-30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Because of these conditions, a Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect through 9 am for areas West of the Sawgrass Expressway, US 27 and Krome Avenue in Broward and Miami-Dade.

As we head into the afternoon, sunshine will help temperatures recover into the mid to upper 60’s, but the air stays dry and crisp. High pressure building overhead will keep conditions calm tonight through Saturday. While still chilly, overnight lows won’t be as cold—dropping into the upper 40s inland and low 50s along the East coast.

A weak cold front may slip through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another dip in temperatures, though model guidance suggests it won’t be strong enough to require cold weather advisories. Beyond that, high pressure dominates, locking in a long stretch of dry, quiet weather. Temperatures gradually warm each day, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s to low 80s mid to late next week, while nights remain cool.

Look forward to a classic South Florida winter pattern of chilly mornings, sunny afternoons, and calm conditions over the next 7 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7