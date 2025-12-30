A strong cold front is on the approach. South Florida will feel its cooling effects on Tuesday (especially “later” in the day, after sunset). It’s a chilly change that will likely be a shock to the system since we’ve had limited cold air so far this season.

Typically during late December, we have nights and mornings that cool back to the lower 60’s, on average. After the passage of Tuesday’s winter front, though, we’ll encounter lows falling into the 40’s and 50’s for the rest of the week! This cold connection will be at its prime on New Year’s Eve. and New Year’s Day. So, is Mother Nature giving us the cold shoulder to start 2026? It will seem that way. Even with bright sunshine, our south Florida temperatures will struggle to get beyond the upper 60’s for the afternoon high Thursday (New Year’s Day). Also, If you’re heading out to celebrate the holiday, you’ll want to “bundle up” as It’ll feel brisk by south Florida standards. This cold wave will be in place from Tuesday night through Friday night. Then, during the upcoming weekend, we’ll get a change in winds with milder air allowed to return. Starting mid-day Saturday, you should detect a return to more comfortable weather conditions.

