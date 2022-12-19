We had a weak cold front move in Sunday, so the new week is starting off “Comfortably Cool.”

Another low pressure area forms in the Gulf Tuesday with its associated cold front and starts moving our way. The flood risk is growing for areas North of Alligator Alley into Central Florida where 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Therefore, clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday and best chance for rain will be in the evening into Wednesday morning. Conditions improve by the afternoon with no noticeable temperature change with this front.

As Winter officially starts Wednesday (Dec 21st), the temperature forecast is right on cue. A MUCH STRONGER push of cold air arrives on Friday with most of the country expected to feel an Arctic blast. This time around temperatures tumble into the low 50’s Christmas weekend. However, I am being conservative with my numbers and going with a low of 51 on Saturday, but models are showing the widespread 40’s. High temperatures only in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7