A strong Cold Front has crossed and that sets us up for a Chilly Finish to 2025. On Wednesday, morning temperatures will be falling into the rare 40’s. A gusty breeze will also add to the chill, making it feel between 5 and 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. During the day, what can we expect? Crisp and cold conditions with bright sunshine. It’ll feel like a shock because It’s the coldest air we’ve experienced since last January (although we had a similar night in November of this year). This cold weather pattern has some real holding power. Additional colder-than-usual temperatures will continue until the weekend, until High Pressure heads east of Florida and signals a warmup over the weekend. As for the Holiday conditions on New Year’s Eve and Day, we’ll simply have to bundle up. As we ring in the New Year, the midnight temperature is forecast to be near 50-degrees. Then, more low to mid 40’s will greet us to begin 2026. Our latest forecast for New Year’s Day involves sunny and dry conditions with daytime highs confined to the upper 60’s. Despite it feeling frigid, by south Florida standards, temperatures won’t rival records which are about 10-degrees colder than forecast numbers.

