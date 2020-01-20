COLD BLAST IN SOUTH FLORIDA

A cold front swung through our area earlier in the day, with clouds lingering behind the front. The filtered sunshine and the change in wind direction of out the North and Northwest kept afternoon high temperatures exactly where they should be….in the mid 70s….across all of South Florida.
We have been patiently waiting for the next taste of winter here in South Florida and the chilly change we have been waiting for is in the forecast tonight! So how cool are we talking? Well, starting Tuesday morning most, if not all, of South Florida will be dropping into the 50s! That goes many spots across the Keys as well. And after a cool start to our day, afternoon high temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s!
And as if that weren’t cold enough….temperatures on Wednesday morning will be even colder with many spots dropping into the 40s as well and the Keys down in the 50s once again. Wednesday looks to e the coldest day of the week while temperatures on Wednesday morning have the potential to be the coldest in 1-2 years!
The chill remains in the air on Thursday morning with temperatures still in the 50s however the return of the ocean breeze later in the day should help temperatures begin to rebound. So after this 3-day cooldown, South Florida will slowly begin to go back to “normal”. That means temperatures will moderate a bit, closer to where they should be this time of year. And as we head into the end of the week and next weekend it looks like the breeze will begin to pick up once again ahead of another front that could reach us by the end of the weekend.