Spotty showers on and off today with temperatures running warmer than usual.

Strong cold front moves in Friday night into Saturday morning bringing Arctic air into South Florida.

Saturday will be windy and chilly. Lows in the 50’s and highs in the low 60’s.

By Sunday, Miami’s low could be 39 or 40 degrees!

If we reach 40 degrees, the last time that happend was January 22, 2020 (just over 2 years ago).

If we drop below 40 degrees, the last time that happened was in December of 2010. It’s been 12 years!

FREEZE OUTLOOK issued by NWS for Sunday morning since feels like temperatures could be in the low 30’s due to a gusty wind out of the North-Northwest. Growers should be on high alert and start preparing for near-freezing temperatures this weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7