Merry Christmas, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone is having a nice holiday weekend. Christmas Eve across South Florida was quite chilly. After starting the morning off mostly in the 40s across our mainland areas and 50s across the Florida Keys, afternoon temperatures on Saturday struggled to warm and remained in the mid 50s across many areas. And the cold blast continues once again today. Temperatures this morning were already in the upper 40s before the sun even rose while wind chill values across some of our inland areas reached the 30s! So today looks like it could easily be the colder of the two weekend days here in South Florida.

Speaking of today, Christmas across South Florida looks to be a cold one. After starting off the morning in the 40s, our afternoon high temperatures will struggle to warm once again. More clouds, limited sun and a cold air mass will keep our afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 50s. So similar to Christmas Eve, you’re probably going to have to keep those jackets on wherever you go. A few showers will also be possible today. Good news is that because the air is so dry over South Florida right now, a lot of the rain is not actually reaching the ground.

Looking ahead, the Christmas cooldown will leak into the start of next week but just for a day or two. Morning temperatures on Monday will be back into the 40s while temperatures in the afternoon will remain cool. And even though Monday looks to start chilly again, it won’t be as chilly as the Christmas weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm through the rest of the week with the return of ocean air (a wind off the water). A few showers may be possible throughout the week, however, rain chances should remain relatively low as humidity levels remain comfortable through the last few days of 2022.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.