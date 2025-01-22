Following warmer, brighter and drier conditions Tuesday, that has quickly changed once again Wednesday as a cold front crossed through early in the morning.

This front has ushered in cold temperatures with widespread wakeup readings in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures throughout the day will struggle to warm much, only reaching the low to mid 60s.

We can thank the cloudy skies and a northerly wind, which will be gusty at times — especially across the Florida Keys where it could reach 35 mph — that will keep it quite chilly for our standards this Wednesday. There will also be the chance for light rain showers and a mist at times, especially during the morning and midday hours.

The clouds will remain quite prevalent tonight and tomorrow with another round of rain possible. The most likely timing will be late tonight through Thursday morning as low pressure develops near the coast before exiting off toward the north and east.

Since we’ll be on the backside of this low, that will help to further draw in the cold temperatures. Friday is forecast to be even colder with highs only in the low 60s! That will come with lower rain chances and some sunshine.

The peak of the cold then arrives Saturday with widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s! Highs will only reach about 70F but at least more sunshine will be out.

By early next week, our pattern will turn the corner with near-normal temperatures returning, meaning lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s.