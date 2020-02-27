Cold Air On The Way

1st cold front moved through South Florida overnight producing a line of gusty downpours. Clouds will linger and temperatures will struggle to warm up into the upper 60’s in the afternoon.
2nd cold “reinforcing” front will take the clouds away late Thursday morning with plenty of Winter sunshine expected.
Temperatures will range in the upper 40’s to low 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Below average temperatures keeping South Florida sporting the layers to stay through the weekend.
We are not used to these type of temperatures in South Florida and especially if they stick around for a few days. Therefore, make sure to dress in layers, bring pets indoors, place space heaters (if you plan to use) away from curtains and furniture, and sensitive potted plants inside.
High pressure will be centered in the Gulf of Mexico keeping a persistent North wind in place. By next week, it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The return of an ocean breeze will moderate temperatures back to warmer values. It should stay dry for now.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7