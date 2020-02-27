Cold Air On The Way

1st cold front moved through South Florida overnight producing a line of gusty downpours. Clouds will linger and temperatures will struggle to warm up into the upper 60’s in the afternoon.

2nd cold “reinforcing” front will take the clouds away late Thursday morning with plenty of Winter sunshine expected.

Calling in reinforcements… A secondary COLD FRONT will pass through South #Florida today. Plenty of clouds will be around and an isolated light shower possible. Temps. will be on the cool side this afternoon in the upper 60's to low 70's. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/sVl8LqHAaD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2020

Temperatures will range in the upper 40’s to low 50’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. Florida Keys will be in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Below average temperatures keeping South Florida sporting the layers to stay through the weekend.

Get ready for COLD air to be felt tonight South #Florida. Temps. forecast in the upper 40's inland to around 50 degrees along the coast of #Broward & #MiamiDade. Upper 50's to low 60's #FloridaKeys. We will need the sweaters/jackets through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/2523uSZIHq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2020

We are not used to these type of temperatures in South Florida and especially if they stick around for a few days. Therefore, make sure to dress in layers, bring pets indoors, place space heaters (if you plan to use) away from curtains and furniture, and sensitive potted plants inside.

South #Florida lows will be in the 40's for about 4 days, so here are some COLD weather tips: dress in layers, bring pets indoors, keep space heaters away from curtains and furniture, and bring sensitive potted plants inside. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JQVJp2lvhs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2020

High pressure will be centered in the Gulf of Mexico keeping a persistent North wind in place. By next week, it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean. The return of an ocean breeze will moderate temperatures back to warmer values. It should stay dry for now.

Get ready to sport around the extra layers. COLD air is on the way. A second front will take away the clouds & temps. will drop into the upper 40's to low 50's #Broward & #MiamiDade. Upper 50's to low 60's #FloridaKeys. Should last through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/7CGxW2D1pX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 27, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7