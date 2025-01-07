Colder air is on the move and will have temperatures tumbling behind a strong cold front early Tuesday. This will be a change. South Florida actually had a warm Monday with Ft. Lauderdale touching 81-degrees and Miami peaking at 80-degrees. The warming was courtesy of a southwest air flow which turned out to be temporary. On Tuesday, temperatures will struggle to get much beyond the middle 60’s for highs. A brisk and gusty wind (out of the northwest) will also add to the growing chill. This new cold spell will have south Floridians grabbing for coats as the coldest air of the winter season arrives Wednesday through Thursday. Morning readings will range from the middle to upper 40’s across inland locations. Coastal areas can expect the lower 50’s for the early part of the day. If you’re looking for better beach weather there’s only minor warming in sight. Our “cold air connection” will break on Friday with a return to milder ocean air. Then, another cold front will march our way into the weekend along with another round of cold air and below average readings. As for rain potential, the deep drying will persist at least through Friday. On Saturday (ahead of the next front) there could be a few isolated showers.

