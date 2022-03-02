Have the umbrellas on hand just in case! A small little wrinkle in the atmosphere to the East of Florida is producing disorganized clouds and rain showers that could move onshore. Therefore, an isolated shower or two may be possible early and trending drier late afternoon/evening. Not everyone will receive showers, but the chance will be typical for this time of year.

High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern this week with mostly dry conditions and a very slight chance of showers possible across the East coast. The breeze is expected to build and create choppy to rough seas through the weekend.

Temperatures will be near normal to a few degrees above normal in through Friday. Lows in the upper 60’s to around 70 degrees and highs in the low to mid 80’s.

SHOWERS continue to impact coastal communities, but not everyone is getting rain. The forecast is trending drier heading into the afternoon. For now, have the umbrellas on hand! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/TYYChy4JJ0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 2, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7