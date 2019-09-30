Winds began to pick up this past weekend and now all of South Florida is experiencing windy to gusty conditions, especially along coastal areas. And with a stronger onshore flow, South Florida will continue to see fast-moving isolated showers through the first half of the work week. And now that a stronger breeze is in place, the threat of rip currents along East Coast Beaches is on the high end again! So let’s use extra caution if spending time in the water next few days.
And speaking of the ocean, more coastal concerns continue across South Florida. King Tides are back! The new moon has caused higher than average high tides, which has caused some coastal flooding issues across South Florida. High tides next few days will be running about a foot higher than normal. As if that weren’t bad enough…stronger ENE winds are pushing water up against the coast. So during times of high tide, tide levels across some spots could be as high as 2 feet above normal tide levels. A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward & the Keys until at least Tuesday due to the flooding we have been experiencing.
As we turn the corner into the second half of the upcoming work week, shower chances across South Florida will be on the increase. The reason? Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Karen *could* reach South Florida. And while we are officially on our second week of Fall (which usually trends “drier”), we should have that rain gear handy. So after only isolated showers in the forecast to start the week, the second half of the work week has the potential to turn wetter.
And speaking of the Tropics….after a busy month across the Atlantic, the Tropics are *finally* beginning to quiet down a bit. And although the National Hurricane Center is watching 3 different systems, only one of them poses any significant threat to land
As Hurricane Lorenzo approaches the Azores, the National Hurricane Center is also watching an area in the Caribbean (which is moving WNW) & another one near the Bahamas (which is moving NE). Low development chance. Neither a threat to the U.S. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/UE2YgbspYU
Lorenzo is now a Category 2 hurricane and although it is not AS strong as a few days ago, it continues to grow in size & is forecast to produce tropical storm force and hurricane force winds across the Azores starting Tuesday. Hurricane Lorenzo is forecast to weaken in the days to come as it comes across drier air and moves over cooler Atlantic waters.