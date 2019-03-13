Cloudy, Gusty & Fast Showers

High pressure to the North located around the mid-Atlantic states and front parked over the Florida Straits is creating a big pressure difference. This funnels in stronger winds along the coast and today they are out of the Northeast. Therefore, look for times of clouds, gusty breeze and a few fast showers. Advisories are in effect for swimmers and boaters. Temperatures will be near average in the low 80’s by the afternoon and it will feel comfortable in comparison to previous days in the middle to upper 80’s.

Strong winds out of the Northeast today will elevate the risk of rip currents for all Atlantic Beaches & be a concern for boaters. Seas building 2-6 feet. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/llTJcqRB2a — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 13, 2019

In the long run, computer models are suggesting that our pattern will turn wetter. The leading edge of the winter storm currently impacting much of the Country will approach South Florida Sunday and Jet Stream will become flat/zonal allowing disturbances to ride along our way from the Gulf. If the next couple of model runs insist on this happening, high rain chances will stick around through next Wednesday.

Major winter storm pushing eastward. Heavy rains & severe storms on south side of system possible. Heavy snows with blizzard conditions will spread northward from Central Rockies into the Northern Plains & Upper Mississippi Valley through Thursday. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/VVnaCJGxZF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 13, 2019

South Florida look for fast-moving showers due to the stronger breeze we have today out of the Northeast. Mostly dry weather expected through Saturday. However, pattern turns wetter on Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sl4M9knlgy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 13, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7