A front has crossed through South Florida and it is ushering in milder temps. and lower humidity. However, winds quickly flip off the ocean throughout today and becoming breezy.

Today and much of Tuesday will be cloudy and dry, but it will be VERY WINDY starting tonight. A Gale Watch will go into effect tonight for Biscayne Bay and offshore waters through Tuesday night. This means sustained winds could range between 20-30 mph with frequent gusts up to 40 mph possible. Also, a Wind Advisory may be required for Metro Broward and Miami-Dade.

A front is expected to move through and ahead produce a strong line of showers and storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. SPC has placed us under a marginal risk of seeing damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two with the storms that hold together.

Clearing happens early Wednesday with pretty pleasant conditions behind the front. However, that will be brief because moisture will lag behind the front, leaving a chance of seeing scattered showers Thursday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7