A cold front crossed through late Sunday and staying near by. However, it is leaving moisture behind along with cool conditions. In fact, if clouds do not break, temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 60’s all day long!

Tomorrow expect the clouds to hold, but most of the rain to be confined North of Alligator Alley, so fewer showers will likely be around.

When will the clouds and rain clear? It seems like rain chances will remain in the forecast for a good portion of the week an area of low pressure forms and deepens in the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This will create headaches across the Gulf coast states producing a line of freezing rain and snow through Northern Florida into early Wednesday.

This system will receive enough of a push to clear Wednesday and bringing drier air on Thursday.

By Thursday, a strong push of potentially polar air arrives for the weekend!

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7