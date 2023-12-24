Merry Christmas Eve, South Florida!

After starting our weekend off with on & off showers, drier air moved in, which cleared our cloudy skies and salvaged the rest of the day. So today we saw a very pleasant start to our Sunday. The brief drier air made it feel so nice! However, as the drier air began to move away, a few showers were able to push through portions of South Florida. And it looks like those showers could push through our area from time to time before thins begin to quiet down. Temperatures were in the 60s and low 70s across our area with an Easterly breeze making it feel very comfortable. However, we are about to undergo changes as we continue into the start of the last week of the year!

Given the fact that it is a holiday, all of South Florida is left wondering if Christmas Eve or Noche Buena plans will be able to be outdoors or not. The answer is yes! After starting the weekend off with on and off showers on Saturday, today’s rain chances will be on the lower end while conditions remain rather comfortable all day. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s for most, which is typical this time of year. And since humidity levels are not too high (yet), this is perfect weather for any outdoor plans or festivities you might have. We will notice wind speed increasing throughout the day so expect a brisk East breeze from time to time will also keep conditions outside feeling fresh. We really couldn’t have asked for better weather!

Looking ahead, South Florida begins to undergo some changes as we head into the upcoming work week. Let’s start off with Christmas day. Humidity levels will begin to rise and a few showers will be possible, especially later in the day. Afternoon high temperatures might actually once again hit 80°. Some areas may remain in the 70s due to the cloudy skies. Ahead of our next front, humidity levels will be on the rise as we go about our week. Rain returns to the forecast by the middle of the week as the Front finally pushes into Florida towards the second half of the week. The front will finally wipe away all of the cloudiness & moisture by the end of the week. Behind the front, much colder air moves in and it looks like South Florida could be looking at chilly conditions as we ring in the new year!

Have a wonderful and safe holiday!

Erika Delgado, Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

