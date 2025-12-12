Happy Friday, December 12, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has enjoyed this nice [minor] taste of winter yesterday and this morning. South Florida saw another cool-ish start to the day with temperatures in the 50s across most mainland areas and in the 60s for the Florida Keys. A front came through South Florida late Thursday and brought a reinforcing shot of cool air across the region. This is why we woke up on the cooler side once again today. But once you shed the jacket throughout the day today, you can put it away for a few days because the weather pattern is about to change once again.

Today South Florida can expect a picture perfect day. After cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s this morning, our wind pattern will begin to change and that’s going to make all the difference. The area of high-pressure that brought cold air with it (because of the northerly wind flow), will now begin to move into the Atlantic, causing our wind pattern to veer off the water later today. With the return of ocean air, we can expect milder temperatures this afternoon in the upper 70s. It will still feel very comfortable. Other than passing clouds, South Florida will remain dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend, South Florida will feel and see bigger changes. On Saturday cloud cover will build across the region and turn mostly cloudy by the afternoon or early evening. The reason? The front that came through Thursday evening and brought the reinforcing shot of cool will nudge northward a little closer to South Florida and bring its associated moisture with it. So if you’re heading out to the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade on Saturday evening, your forecast is looking pretty good. Most of the day should remain quiet (except soggy in the FL Keys) with a few very late day showers possible. A very different case for Sunday. Scattered showers will return to the forecast for the latter part of the weekend as that old front pushes moisture in our direction.

At the same time, we will be watching the approach of our next front, which is forecast to reach South Florida late Sunday / early Monday. That should help knock our temperatures down a few degrees once again, bringing back our afternoon high temperatures to the 70s after a brief weekend warm-up. Behind the front, our wind pattern will pick up in speed early next week and as it veers off the water once again, we could see a few passing showers from time to time, especially on Monday before drier air moves in again.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

