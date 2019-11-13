CLOUDY, BREEZY AND WET IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The first of a series of fronts came through South Florida earlier today but you wouldn’t know it given the fact that afternoon high temperatures reached the mid 80s across many spots. And let’s not forget the increasing clouds and ongoing rain event we have seen all afternoon and evening!
The above mentioned front almost cleared all of South Florida, stalling out somewhere over the Florida Keys & Florida Straits earlier today. This is what kept the cloud cover and persistent rain showers in the forecast most of the day. Unfortunately we are not done with the rain just yet. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast on Thursday with even higher chances as we head into the afternoon.
And it looks like this wet weather pattern stick around through the end of the work week as Friday looks to be the wettest day of the week. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible as well as the same front that swung through today is forecast to lift north across South Florida as a warm front. Then the second front (which is also the stronger front this week) is set to reach our state on Friday and is forecast to arrive to South Florida late Friday/early Saturday. This one will finally bring us the Fall feel we have been waiting for!
After this weekend’s front, a few showers and clouds have the potential to linger through early Saturday. But then the drier air is set to move in through the day on Saturday and the rest of the weekend looks to be quite nice. So what kind of temperatures will we be dealing with this weekend? Overnight temperatures are forecast to remain pleasant in the 60s but some areas could be waking up to the 50s, especially on Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.