The weekend is here and we are getting very close to the Noche Buena and Christmas holidays! The weather looks to cooperate for our holiday plans this weekend overall as high pressure remains in control of our pattern. Like previous days though, it won’t be completely dry and skies won’t be fully clear.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this Saturday with a few passing showers, especially in the morning. The breeze will build, turning gusty tonight, while highs top off at near-normal levels in the mid to upper 70s.

Then on Sunday for Christmas Eve, clouds will return, making for a gloomy-looking day. At least most of these clouds won’t be of the rain-producing variety, so mostly dry conditions are expected.

By Monday on Christmas Day, winds will veer more out of the southeast opposed to the east-northeast this weekend, allowing for warmer temperatures with highs near 80F. Like Sunday, that will be paired with mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower.

Times of showers and thunderstorms will become possible — if not likely — after the holiday during the Tuesday through Thursday time period. The timing of when rain will be most likely remains unknown, although models are beginning to suggest Wednesday night into Thursday morning could feature the most widespread rain at this time.

What is more of a known feature is that skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with above average highs near 80F through Wednesday.

Then a cold front will finally cross through early Thursday, leading to drier and brighter times by next weekend, which is the last weekend of 2023, along with cooler temperatures.