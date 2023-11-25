Following clouds and showers on Friday, more of the same is ahead this Saturday courtesy of a front stalled across South Florida. That will allow for a continuation of the partly sunny skies paired with the chance for random, passing showers, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above normal, topping off into the low to mid 80s.

For those of you traveling this Saturday across the country, the only possible weather-related slowdowns looks to be across the central Plains with snow in the forecast.

By Sunday, that front will lift north as a warm front, allowing for brighter, drier and warmer conditions. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s but will feel more like 90F with the high humidity. Besides a spotty shower or two, conditions will be dry.

Then on Monday, a cooling front will arrive by the evening, with warm and mostly dry conditions ahead of the front followed by milder and cloudy conditions behind it.

The midweek time period will be dominated by below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

There will be the chance for a few showers behind this front midweek, otherwise it will be generally cloudy starting Tuesday and continuing through at least Friday.