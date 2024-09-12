The unsettled weather stretch will continue the rest of this week as a stalled front continues to trap plenty of moisture across the state. With a west-northwest steering flow remaining dominant for the foreseeable future, that will favor afternoon storms near the east coast metro.

You may have noticed more clouds in the sky so far this Thursday. That is due to upper clouds streaming in from what was Hurricane Francine, now a tropical depression impacting the southeastern US.

Therefore, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms. It will be hot with forecast highs in the low 90s.

Feels-like temperatures will peak in the 100s, warranting a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys from 10AM through 6PM.

More sunshine will return in time for Friday and our weekend, but afternoon storms will remain in the forecast. None of the upcoming days will be a washout, thankfully.

The heat will also linger with high pressure becoming dominant over the Gulf of Mexico, sending in a very light, westerly wind.

Heading into next week, there are some questions with our forecast and that will depend on how far south dry air will work in from the north. As of now, scattered showers and storms will be possible but this forecast can trend either wetter or drier. We’ll know more as we get closer to next week.

In the tropics, we are tracking Tropical Depressions Francine and Seven. Francine will become a remnant low later today while Seven could strengthen into a tropical storm over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

There are also two other areas to watch for possible development: a future low off the Southeast coast early next week and low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles, both of which have low formation chances.