Unfortunately, this weekend won’t be the most beautiful of weekends in South Florida but at least if you are sick and tired of the heat, temperatures will be seasonable with highs both Saturday and Sunday near 90F.

The only exception is across the Florida Keys where feels-like temperatures will be high enough to warrant a Heat Advisory this Saturday.

We can thank a very weak front stalled across the Florida Keys, trapping tropical moisture across the region. This will lead to more clouds than sunshine throughout the weekend with times of showers and storms, especially across Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys given their close proximity to this front.

Neither day will be a washout but expect showers and storms in spots, some of which could be slow-moving, leading to isolated instances of flooding.

As we work out way into next week, more sunshine builds back in, allowing for high temperatures to rebound into the mid 90s.

The start of the week will feature only isolated showers and storms but afternoon storms will become more likely once again by Wednesday and Thursday.

Tracking Ernesto

Hurricane Ernesto made a direct landfall on Bermuda at 5AM EDT this Saturday morning as a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 85 mph.

Ernesto will continue to impact the island nation throughout today as it pulls away to the north and east while weakening and eventually transitioning into a post-tropical system.