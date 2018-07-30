Clouds & Rain

Times of clouds and rain expected to start off the new week. Unfortunately, the models are showing a high rain chance through Tuesday of on and off rain. Some storms will also form and could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

By Wednesday, typical chances return with morning sunshine and a few coastal showers on the breeze. Once the sea breeze storms develop, the wind will push the activity inland by the afternoon and favoring Southwest Florida. It will definitely seem drier and hotter!

Tropics Update: All is quiet for now.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7