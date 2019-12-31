Clouds Clear To Close Out 2019

Thank you South Florida from the bottom of my heart for starting your day with Today in Florida and trusting me with your forecast. I am grateful for YOU.

Cheer to a wonderful 2020!

It was a very foggy start. The thickest we have seen in a long time causing poor visibility for the morning commute. Patchy to dense fog lingers around parts of South Florida with an advisory to remain in effect through 11 am.

Patchy to dense fog lingers over parts of South Florida. A weak cold front will take away the clouds & lower the humidity today. It is forecast to be a nice & dry evening as we ring in 2020. Our weather pattern will be quiet through Friday. #flwx pic.twitter.com/CdioF2sqCl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2019

A weak cold front is forecast to sweep the clouds and humidity later today. This will set the stage for a wonderful New Year’s Eve!

CLOUDS CLEAR- Later today as front arrives. Great way to end 2019. Should be nice and cooling down as we kick off a new decade! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZAkY975xgB — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2019

Look for partly cloudy skies and dry conditions heading into New Year’s Eve celebrations. It will be cooling down gradually. By midnight, temperatures will be in the upper 60’s. However, temperatures will range in the upper 50’s to low 60’s in the morning. Maybe grab a light jacket or sweater. You will feel a cool change probably by the time you will be getting home from ringing in 2020.

High pressure will be responsible for a quiet weather pattern through Friday with seasonable temperatures. By Saturday, another cold front approaches and this one promises to be stronger. Showers return ahead of the cold front and then temperatures drop well into the 50’s Sunday morning.

NEW YEARS' EVE- Nice and dry evening is expected under partly cloudy skies. It will start cooling down especially after midnight. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/eSisjUuz5M — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2019

Have a wonderful and safe New Years Eve South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7